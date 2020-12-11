Boeing's tanker drone completes first flight with refueling pod

Humans might not have much involvement in mid-air refueling before long. Boeing has flown a test version of its MQ-25 tanker drone with a refueling pod attached for the first time, taking it one step closer to topping up military aircraft. The 2.5-hour flight showed that the autonomous drone’s aerodynamics were sound with the wing-mounted pod it’s expected to carry much of the time.

The test drone, T1, is a precursor to an “engineering development” model that will take Boeing one step closer to a finished vehicle.