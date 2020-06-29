Boeing successfully tests Starliner's parachutes ahead of second flight attempt

“Parachutes like clean air flow. They inflate predictably under a wide range of conditions, but in certain ascent aborts, you are deploying these parachutes into more unsteady air where proper inflation becomes less predictable. We wanted to test the inflation characteristics at low dynamic pressure so we can be completely confident in the system we developed.”

In addition, the team added a simulated failure to the test, preventing one of Starliner’s three main parachutes from deploying. The test vehicle still landed safely about about two-and-a-half minutes after the drop despite the less-than-ideal conditions, making the test a success. Boeing will now use the data it collected to boost the Starliner parachutes’ reliability ahead of crewed flights. It will also share the data with NASA for the agency’s own vehicles.

The Starliner is one of the commercial crew vehicles designed to take astronauts to space from US soil along with the SpaceX Crew Dragon. Unfortunately, it failed to reach the ISS during its first test flight in December, because it didn’t achieve the correct orbit. An investigation revealed that Boeing didn't perform end-to-end tests on the vehicle, which would’ve revealed the flaws that caused the test flight to fail. NASA has approved Boeing’s plan to fly another uncrewed flight, but it doesn’t have a launch date yet.