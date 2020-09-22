Bose's Sleepbuds II address some of our concerns (just not the high price)

Two years ago, Bose released its first Sleepbuds. The pricey earbuds were meant to promote a good night’s sleep by covering background noise (ie snoring) and relaxing users with tranquil tracks. Now, Bose is back with the Sleepbuds II. The next-gen earbuds have a few useful improvements over their predecessors, but their price remains high: $250.
You can now set an alarm and adjust the volume through the free Bose Sleep App. There are three new categories of content, including 14 noise-masking tracks, 15 naturescapes and 10 “tranquilities.”