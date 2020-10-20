Boston Dynamics will start selling arms for its robodog Spot next year

The arm will offer six degrees of freedom and will be able to both open doors and pick up items as part of its standard programming. BD’s new CEO Rob Playter told TechCrunch that “like the base robot, there’s much more to the arm than just hardware. It will ship with an intuitive UI, and be equipped to operate through both telemanipulation and supervised autonomous behaviors via the tablet.”

Additionally, BD announced that it will also begin selling a charging dock that the Spots can autonomously guide themselves to and lay down atop to recharged their batteries like a canine-shaped Roomba.

“Now, Spot isn’t available yet for home use, but someday it will be,” Raibert said in June. “I think you’re going to love the idea that the robot can be put in a room and use its vision system to identify your kids’ clothing that’s been lying around, or maybe your clothing that’s been lying around. And then, look around and go over and grasp it and put it in the laundry basket, like this robot is doing in this prototype.”

Unfortunately, we’re still likely years away from seeing these adorable e-doggos curled up at the foot of our beds, despite Raibert’s optimism, if for no other reason than their $75k price tag.