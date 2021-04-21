Bowers & Wilkins launches PI7 and PI5 premium true wireless earphones

Bowers & Wilkins has launched the PI7 and the PI5, two new true wireless earbuds models, which it says don't compromise "sound quality for wireless convenience." The PI7 supports Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive wireless transmission from compatible mobile devices. That allows it to deliver premium audio quality while also making sure that the audio is synced while you're using your headphones in a place where a lot of other people are using Bluetooth earbuds.

The model also features Adaptive Noise Cancellation that can analyze ambient noise and adapt its output for the best possible experience. That feature works with the earbuds' six microphones to delivery clear sound quality for phone calls. The company says each PI7 earbud has a 9.2mm bespoke Bowers & Wilkins drive unit and has specifications similar to advanced conventional loudspeaker.

Meanwhile, the PI5 supports Qualcomm's TrueWireless Stereo Plus technology that enables high-quality earbud-to-earbud synchronization. The model also is capable of aptX wireless transmission for CD-quality playback and comes with user-selectable noise-cancelling capability, as well, along with two built-in microphones per earbud.

The PI7 has a four-hour battery life, while the PI5 can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge. Those are comparable to the AirPod Pro's battery life, but they're pretty short for 2021 models, especially at their price point — the $200 Galaxy Buds Pro, for instance, can last for up to five hours with ANC and hands-free Bixby turned on.

Both models support Siri and Google Assistant, depending on the paired device, and both can be paired with multiple sources. They come with a charging case, as you'd expect, but the PI7's has an interesting feature: it can connect to an audio source by 3.5mm or USB cable and then wirelessly retransmit audio from that source to the earbuds.

Some retailers had already listed the premium earbuds for pre-order. Now, though, they're officially available from Bowers & Wilkins in white and charcoal. The PI7 will set you back $399, while the PI5 will cost you $249.