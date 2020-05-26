Brave's browser now includes a privacy-focused video calling app

If there’s one thing we’re all painfully familiar with these days it’s video calling. What was once an activity generally reserved for the occasional remote team get-together or long-distance family catch-up has become a daily occurrence for many, and companies in this area are thriving. Privacy-focused browser Brave, however, has spotted a gap in the market for a more secure offering, and is now working on its own spin on video conferencing: Brave Together.

Our Nightly version for North America now features Brave Together, our private and unlimited video calling service based on open source @jitsinews. Click on the widget & start connecting with friends/colleagues. Feedback welcome at https://t.co/SWLpcAKZDq for this trial version. pic.twitter.com/UPFE13Z0xB — Brave Software (@brave) May 26, 2020

The service is essentially a Brave-branded version of Jitsi, the open-source app allegedly favored by Edward Snowden. It already offers end-to-end encryption for one-on-one video calls, and is currently working on enabling that function for multiple-person calls. In any case, it offers a bunch of security features, including four-word meeting links, which make it that much harder for Zoombombers to interrupt proceedings.