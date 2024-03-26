Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is 20 percent off on Amazon

The Amazon Big Spring Sale might be over, but there are still plenty of deals worth shopping across the site. Anyone looking to upgrade their meals will want to check out the 20 percent discounts on Breville's Smart Ovens, including the Air Fryer Pro. Our pick for 2024's best air fryer toaster oven is down to $320 from $400 — its Black Friday low.

Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro allows you to cook almost anything you want. It has 13 cooking settings, ranging from typical ones like broil, bake and warm to more specific options like cookies, proof and dehydrate. Taking up one cubic foot of space, the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is basically a second oven that can make perfectly crispy fries. In fact, it's so big you could fit a 14-pound turkey, 9x13 sheets or a Dutch Oven inside it.

Worth noting: Despite having the title "Smart Oven," Breville's Air Fryer Pro, it's not smart in the way most things these days are. Breville's Joule Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is the one to go with if you want an actual "smart" device — as in one that can talk to Alexa. It will notify you when your food is done and offer guided recipes in an app, among other perks. Plus, it's also 20 percent off right now, down to $440 from $550.

