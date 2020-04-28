Latest in Gear

Image credit: British Museum

British Museum makes over half of its collection viewable online

Tour world history without leaving home.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
159 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Lewis Chessmen (1150-1200) from Scotland
Lewis Chessmen (1150-1200) British Museum

Sponsored Links

You can’t visit museums in person during pandemic lockdowns, but you might not have to for one of the most prestigious institutions. The British Museum has made (via Motherboard) images of more than half its collection (4.5 million objects) available online, with 1.9 million images available through a Creative Commons 4.0 license. You can not only browse the gallery, but use it however you like for non-commercial purposes. About 280,000 photos are being published for the first time, and you can now zoom into and pan images if you want to see every last nuance of an artifact.

The museum already has a number of legendary items available online, including the Rosetta Stone and the Sutton Hoo discoveries. This expansion adds items like a once-lost painting by the Pre-Raphaelite artist Dante Gabriel Rossetti, a Bronze Age pendant and a Easter Island sculpture (which Easter Island residents want returned).

This widened access had been planned for a while, the museum said, but had been moved forward due to COVID-19.

The digital collection won’t completely replace the experience of seeing historical items in person. It does, however, ensure that anyone with a decent internet connection can see much of what the museum has to offer without waiting for life to return to (semi) normal. The open photo license could also help the gallery reach a considerably wider audience, not to mention help teachers and students with their research.

In this article: British Museum, museum, History, internet, Covid-19, coronavirus, Creative Commons, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
159 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

NASA's Mars helicopter is ready for the red planet

View
NASA's supercomputer needs your help to map coral reefs

NASA's supercomputer needs your help to map coral reefs

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr