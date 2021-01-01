Bumble disabled its politics filter after it was used to out Capitol rioters

The dating app Bumble has disabled its politics filter after it was supposedly used to reveal the identities of Capitol rioters, Mashable has reported. Bumble support posted on Twitter that it “temporarily removed our politics filter to prevent misuse,” adding that it “prohibits any content that promotes terrorism or racial hatred.” Bumble has promised in another tweet that it will “be reinstated in the future.” It also stated that it has removed users confirmed as participants in the US Capitol attack.
We've temporarily removed our politics filter to prevent misuse. However, please rest assured that we prohibit any content that promotes terrorism or racial hatred, and we've already removed any users that have been confirmed as participants in the attack of the US Capitol.— bumble (@BumbleSupport) January 14, 2021
After the Capitol riots, the FBI asked the public to help identify participants. That led amateur sleuths to pore through apps, including dating sites like Bumble. “There are DOZENS of men on DC dating apps right now who were clearly here for the insurrection attempt yesterday," tweeted NextGen co-chair Alia Awadallah. "Some say it directly, others are obvious from MAGA clothing, location tags, etc."