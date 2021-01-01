Bumble disabled its politics filter after it was used to out Capitol rioters

Another user, immigration attorney Allison Norris, replied. “I know a friend of a friend who changed her preference on Bumble to conservative,” she tweeted. “She’s matching with MAGA bros and they’re bragging and sending her pics and videos of them in the Capitol. She’s sending them to the FBI.”

While that statement hasn’t been confirmed by any means, a user quote-tweeted it and tagged Bumble. Shortly afterward, its Twitter support replied that it would remove the politics filter to curtail “misuse.” Bumble gave the following statement to Mashable:

Bumble prohibits content that encourages any illegal activity including terrorism and the incitement of violence. Additionally, the spreading of misinformation, such as the certified results of the U.S. Election, is prohibited. On January 6, we immediately ensured that our hate speech scanning and protocols addressed the attack on the U.S. Capitol and began removing any insurrection-related content from our platform. If we see anything that would suggest someone has or is in the process of committing a potentially criminal act we will take appropriate steps with law enforcement.

The company added that it would ban any AI-detected content promoting the insurrection, promising bans for repeat offenses or extreme content. Still, the idea of eliminating the politics filter didn’t go down well with everyone. “It looks like I broke Bumble? But I guess Bumble was already broken if it’s so quick to protect terrorists,” Norris tweeted in response.