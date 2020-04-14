Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bumble

Bumble users can now match with anyone in the US

A new badge lets matches know you’re open to virtual dates.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

dating app
Bumble

Like most things, dating has become more difficult since the coronavirus pandemic began. Dating apps recognize this, and to make life a little easier for users, Bumble is introducing a few new virtual dating features. Users can now match with anyone in the US, regardless of their location, and every time a user adds a new Virtual Date badge to their profile, Bumble will donate one dollar to the World Health Organizations’ COVID-19 Solidarity Fund, up to $10,000.

Previously, users could only match with people in a 100-mile radius. Now, you can set your distance filter to “whole country.” Obviously, you’ll have the potential for more matches, but this could be especially useful for, say, college students who might be quarantining in one part of the country but hope to date near their campus when the COVID-19 pandemic ends -- or anyone who’s willing to begin a long-distance relationship.

Bumble's whole-country distance filter
Bumble

If you’re up for dating via video chat, you can now add a Virtual Date badge to your profile. After you add the badge, you’ll be able to filter potential matches to find other people willing to date via video chat -- you’ll also be supporting the WHO’s COVID-19 fund. Bumble has also made it possible to send audio messages and respond to specific messages.

Update 4/14/2020 1:50PM ET: The story was updated to clarify that Bumble will donate one dollar for every Virtual Date badge, up to $10,000. That’s in addition to the $100,000 Bumble has already donated to the WHO fund.

In this article: video chat, dating, covid-19 solidarity response fund, coronavirus, virtual, badge, app, covid-19, distance, bumble, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
OnePlus 8 Pro review: Speed is everything

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Speed is everything

View
Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

View
Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr