Bumble users can now match with anyone in the US

Like most things, dating has become more difficult since the coronavirus pandemic began. Dating apps recognize this, and to make life a little easier for users, Bumble is introducing a few new virtual dating features. Users can now match with anyone in the US, regardless of their location, and every time a user adds a new Virtual Date badge to their profile, Bumble will donate one dollar to the World Health Organizations’ COVID-19 Solidarity Fund, up to $10,000.

Previously, users could only match with people in a 100-mile radius. Now, you can set your distance filter to “whole country.” Obviously, you’ll have the potential for more matches, but this could be especially useful for, say, college students who might be quarantining in one part of the country but hope to date near their campus when the COVID-19 pandemic ends -- or anyone who’s willing to begin a long-distance relationship.