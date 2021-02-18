Bungie plans major studio expansion, recommits to a non-Destiny game by 2025

Two years after its split from Activision, Bungie is gearing up to build out the Destiny universe and -- more importantly — branch out into new some new ones. To help it do so, the company announced a slew of new expansion measures this morning, including plans to open its first international office in Amsterdam and to more than double the size of its Bellevue, Washington headquarters so it can “support multiple project teams, including those outside of the Destiny Universe.”

“The past several years have been a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for Bungie,” said Bungie CEO Pete Parsons in a statement. “We are home to some of the brightest and best talent in the industry, and we look forward to expanding upon both our talent pool this year and increasing the resources to support them.”

To be clear, Destiny 2 isn’t going anywhere — Bungie’s statement confirms it will continue with the shooter’s “long-term development”, which we already knew. Still, the company noted that exploring new stories in the Destiny universe — possibly including a proper sequel after it releases the Witch Queen and Lightfall expansions in 2021 and 2022 respectively — would be a big priority going forward. To help tell those new stories, Bungie tapped Destiny Universe VP Mark Noseworthy and executive creative director Luke Smith to lead preparations for the shift.

As for those new IPs, the juicy details are still firmly under wraps. That said, while Bungie offered no hint of what its projects outside Destiny may look like, it confirmed its plans bring “at least one new IP” to market before 2025. Or, should we say “re-confirmed” — the company locked up a trademark for a project called Matter in 2018 and made similar claims about launch plans for a non-Destiny game in 2019.