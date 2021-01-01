Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

TikTok owner ByteDance sues Tencent in China

ByteDance claims Tencent has been blocking Douyin content.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
49m ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

TikTok closeup logo displayed on a phone screen, smartphone and keyboard are seen in this multiple exposure illustration. Tik Tok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by a Beijing based internet technology company, ByteDance. It is used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos. ByteDance launched TikTok app for iOS and Android in 2017 and earlier in September 2016 Douyin fror the market in China. TikTok became the most downloaded app in the US in October 2018. President of the USA Donald Trump is threatening and planning to ban the popular video sharing app TikTok from the US because of the security risk. Thessaloniki, Greece - August 1, 2020 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Two of China’s most visible tech companies are going to court. On Tuesday, TikTok owner ByteDance sued Tencent, according to Bloomberg. ByteDance claims Tencent broke the country’s antitrust laws by blocking people from accessing content from Douyin on WeChat and QQ. Tencent’s messaging apps need no introduction. Between the two of them, they have close to 2 billion monthly active users. Douyin, meanwhile, is a more expansive version of TikTok that is only available in China.  

ByteDance is asking the court for approximately $14 million in compensation from Tencent and to stop the company’s actions. ”We believe that competition is better for consumers and promotes innovation,” a spokesperson for ByteDance told Bloomberg. “We have filed this lawsuit to protect our rights and those of our users.” 

The two companies have feuded several times over the years, but this is the first time ByteDance has challenged its rival from the antitrust angle. The suit, likely not by accident, comes mere months after China opened an investigation into Jack Ma’s Alibaba group. Of course, Chinese tech companies aren’t the only ones facing antitrust scrutiny from local regulators. Google is currently the subject of three separate lawsuits in the US, with another one potentially on the way. In December, the Federal Trade Commission, along with 48 attorneys general, filed antitrust charges against Facebook.

In this article: Tencent, ByteDance, TikTok, Dyouin, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A Netflix employee accidentally killed Nintendo's live-action Zelda series | Engadget

A Netflix employee accidentally killed Nintendo's live-action Zelda series | Engadget

View
Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon | Engadget

Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon | Engadget

View
SpaceX SN9 Starship test ends in another fiery inferno

SpaceX SN9 Starship test ends in another fiery inferno

View
PlayStation Wrap-Up lets you see your PS4 and PS5 stats for 2020

PlayStation Wrap-Up lets you see your PS4 and PS5 stats for 2020

View
NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS

NASA astronauts complete multi-year project to upgrade batteries on the ISS

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr