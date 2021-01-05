GE's smart home brand expands beyond lighting with a security camera

A thermostat is also in the works, GE Lighting said, although it didn’t provide further details.

The first product is more modest. The Cync Outdoor Smart Plug lets you remotely control two outlets (say, for your patio lights or a fountain) using either the Cync app or voice helpers like Alexa and Google Assistant. There’s no pricing available here, either, but the plug will be available in March.

A Cync Fan Speed Smart Switch will help you control fans without the need for a dedicated smart home hub, including scheduling and grouping with other devices. It’s due to arrive in June.

The C by GE app won’t transition to the Cync name until March, although it will include a feature that previews lighting changes based on a photo of your room. You won’t have to blind yourself or plunge into darkness just to see if a settings change works, in other words. It’s safe to say the old name could be a distant memory within the next several months, though, and Cync may be a viable alternative if you’re looking to outfit your whole home with gear from one company.