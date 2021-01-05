GE's smart home brand expands beyond lighting with a security camera

GE sold its lighting business to smart home veteran Savant this spring, and that’s about to have a significant impact on the devices you can buy. The newly owned GE Lighting is ditching the slightly awkward C by GE branding in favor of the Cync name in the months ahead. More importantly, it’s expanding beyond lights — Cync will cover a whole range of smart home gadgets both indoors and out.
The centerpiece is a Cync Indoor Camera that promises more control over your data than rival cameras. A privacy shutter covers the lens and mutes audio when you’d rather not capture footage. And while there will be a cloud video service, you can record footage to microSD cards if you’re not comfortable storing video online. There’s no mention of pricing, but the Indoor Camera should ship in May.