Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cakewalk3D

Cakewalk3D lets your regular 3D printer decorate food

The Kickstarter project lets you do fancy chef creations at home.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
11m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cakewalk3D turns your regular 3D printer into a food printer
Cakewalk3D

You’d have to be a real foodie to drop a few thousand dollars on a dedicated food printer, but what if you could transform a regular 3D printer into one for a fraction of that? That’s the premise behind Cakewalk3D, a new Kickstarter project that promises to let you print designs on cakes, appetizers and more on the cheap.

If you have a supported cartesian 3D printer from Prusa, Creality and several other brands (listed here), you just need to find an appropriate design, prepare the ingredients, pour them into a special tube, install it on the printer and launch your project. To create a design, you can download the “3D slicer” software that creates a continuous path to avoid food-printing related flaws.

Sample food materials include chocolate, meringue, vegetable puree, ketchup, guacamole and honey — anything with the correct viscosity. Digital Patisserie, the company behind the product, supplies recipes and settings, and you’ll receive a tested food mix so you can get a feel for the system and materials required. Some of the designs shown on the site include graphics, text, characters and even photo-style prints.

The company notes that unlike other paste extruders for 3D printers, its parts are food-safe, and the kit is open source if you want to make them yourself. You can buy it as a ready-to-go kit, or save money by using your 3D printer to make a few parts yourself. As for pricing, the maker kit starts at $59, the standard kit requiring two 3D-printed parts is $89, and the full kit, with everything ready to install, is $129. Delivery is ambitiously set for December 2020, but as usual with crowdfunded projects, beware that you may pay your money and never receive the product.

In this article: Food, 3D Printer, Cakewalk3D, Food printer, cakes, designs, 3d files, Kickstarter, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony is giving away PSVR camera adapters for the PS5

Sony is giving away PSVR camera adapters for the PS5

View
AMD's $649 Radeon RX 6800XT will take on NVIDIA's RTX 3080

AMD's $649 Radeon RX 6800XT will take on NVIDIA's RTX 3080

View
Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

View
Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

View
The best early Black Friday deals you can get in Best Buy's new sale

The best early Black Friday deals you can get in Best Buy's new sale

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr