California's COVID-19 exposure notification app starts rolling out

Starting later this week, people in California will be able to take another step to slow the spread of COVID-19 when the most populous state in the US rolls its own COVID exposure notification app. You’ll be able to enroll in CA Notify starting on Thursday, December 10th. With that upcoming launch, California becomes the 18th state in the US to deploy an app using Apple’s and Google’s Exposure API, which the two tech giants released in May.

If you use an iPhone, you can enroll in the program once it’s available by opening the Settings app on your phone, navigating to Exposure Notifications and then selecting California when you’re asked where you live. The only technical requirement you need to keep in mind is that you have to have iOS 13.7 or later installed on your phone. The previous version of Apple’s mobile operating system supports devices as far back as the first-generation iPhone SE and iPhone 6S. On Android, meanwhile, you’ll download the CA Notify app from the Play Store. You’ll need a phone with Android 6.0 or above.