Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: vitpho via Getty Images

California's new emissions rules target diesel trucks and cargo ships

They’re the latest effort to improve air quality in the state.
Ann Smajstrla
34m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Brown modern big rig semi truck popular among drivers truckers going to long haul commercial cargo driving on a wet road in the rain with headlights for safe driving and reflection of lights.
vitpho via Getty Images

California air quality officials have passed two new measures aimed at reducing pollution from diesel trucks and ships. One rule introduces new emissions standards for heavy-duty diesel trucks, while the other requires more ships docked at ports to either plug into electric power or use other technology to reduce harmful emissions. The state has the worst-polluted air in the country, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The “Heavy-Duty Low NOx Omnibus Regulation” requires truck manufacturers to comply with tougher emissions standards, revamp engine testing procedures, and further extend engine warranties to ensure emissions are reduced, according to a statement from the California Air Resources Board. The rule targets nitrogen oxides, which are a major component of smog. Once the rule is fully phased in by 2031, CARB expects it will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions in the state by more than 23 tons per day.

Ships are expected to produce more nitrogen oxides than trucks in Southern California by 2023, the Times reported. The “At-Berth” rule requires that every ship entering a regulated California port either plug into shore-based electricity or use CARB-approved technology to reduce harmful emissions -- which could include plugging into a machine that cleans their exhaust. This rule will go into effect in 2023, according to a statement.

While these measures target big polluters, they could also change major facets of the state’s economy. The regulations face “significant opposition” from truck manufacturers, truckers, dockworkers and others, according to the Times.

In this article: diesel, emissions, California, Air pollution, air quality, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

View
Someone squeezed a Nintendo Wii into a Game Boy Color-like case

Someone squeezed a Nintendo Wii into a Game Boy Color-like case

View
‘Ni No Kuni’ mobile MMO looks utterly gorgeous

‘Ni No Kuni’ mobile MMO looks utterly gorgeous

View
How to buy a gaming laptop

How to buy a gaming laptop

View
Tell us all about how this year's Pixel Buds sound and feel

Tell us all about how this year's Pixel Buds sound and feel

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr