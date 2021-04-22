'Call of Duty: Warzone' season 3 update takes Verdansk to 1984

Season three of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone kicks off today. Series publisher Activision is billing the update as the franchise’s “most ambitious free content offering” to date, and there might just be something to that claim. Over in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, fans will find two new 12 player maps called Yamantau and Diesel to check out today, with an updated version of Standoff from Black Ops 2 to follow later in the season. The update also adds four new operators — including everyone’s favorite COD character, Captain Price — as well as a handful of additional weapons. Fans of the game’s Outbreak mode can look forward to a new region and more vehicles.

