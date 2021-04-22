'Call of Duty: Warzone' season 3 update takes Verdansk to 1984

Season three of and Warzone kicks off today. Series publisher Activision is billing the update as the franchise’s “most ambitious free content offering” to date, and there might just be something to that claim. Over in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, fans will find two new 12 player maps called Yamantau and Diesel to check out today, with an updated version of Standoff from Black Ops 2 to follow later in the season. The update also adds four new operators — including everyone’s favorite COD character, Captain Price — as well as a handful of additional weapons. Fans of the game’s Outbreak mode can look forward to a new region and more vehicles.
But by far the biggest change comes to Warzone, Call of Duty’s standalone battle royale offering. Following multiple in-game events that culminated with a nuke blowing up Verdansk, the map is back with a new 1984 twist. Developer Raven Software tweaked nearly every element of the map, including most of the buildings, surfaces and objects to make them fit the new theme. Of course, that means Warzone players are in for another big download, with the latest patch coming in at about 25GB. You can read a full breakdown of what’s on offer with season three over on the .