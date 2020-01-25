Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Hannah Foslien via Getty Images

Call of Duty League is moving to four-player teams next season

It'll be harder for aspiring pros to make it to the big time.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
3h ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Indervir "iLLeY" Dhaliwal, Ian "C6" Porter and Cuyler "Huke" Garland of the Dallas Empire compete against the Atlanta FaZe during day two of the Call of Duty League launch weekend at The Armory on January 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien via Getty Images

The 2020 Call of Duty League (CDL) season wrapped up over the weekend, with Dallas Empire claiming the title and $1.5 million in prize money. But one member of that championship squad could miss out next year. The league is moving from five-player teams to the classic Call of Duty four vs four format.

There were always likely going to be roster moves during the offseason, but the shift means teams will have to bench or drop one of their players. With fewer roster spots available (unless CDL expands to include more franchises), it’ll be harder for aspiring pros to make it into the league.

Call of Duty esports centered around four-player teams for many years before the 2018-2019 World League season. Indeed, the move marks a “return to our roots,” CDL Commissioner Johanna Faries suggested in an announcement. “This decision was made in close collaboration with our teams and players, and it was not made lightly.”

The league will reveal more plans for 2021 — including details on maps, formats and the schedule — during the offseason. There’ll also be a shift from Modern Warfare to the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Meanwhile, there’s a bit more CDL action on the way this year. The All Star Weekend takes place from September 12th-13th, which could mark the last time fans will see pros compete in five vs five matches anytime soon. The 2021 CDL year starts the following day.

