Call of Duty League is moving to four-player teams next season

The 2020 Call of Duty League (CDL) season wrapped up over the weekend, with Dallas Empire claiming the title and $1.5 million in prize money. But one member of that championship squad could miss out next year. The league is moving from five-player teams to the classic Call of Duty four vs four format.

𝚂𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚘𝚗 𝟸 𝙸𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚕 pic.twitter.com/EhO1uK6wde — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 31, 2020

There were always likely going to be roster moves during the offseason, but the shift means teams will have to bench or drop one of their players. With fewer roster spots available (unless CDL expands to include more franchises), it’ll be harder for aspiring pros to make it into the league.