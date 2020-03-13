All Call of Duty League matches for 2020 will be online-only events

The Call of Duty League holds tournament-style events across the country hosted by participating teams in their cities. It's clear that changes have to be made to ensure both the players' and the spectators' safety. The good news is that the online-only matches will still be livestreamed -- if you'll recall, the company teamed up with YouTube and made the platform its exclusive streaming partner. Activision Blizzard also promises to return to city-based competitions with live audiences "as soon as it is safe and logistically possible."