Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Activision

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' remaster hits Xbox One and PC

The game's month of PS4 exclusivity is over.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
Activision

If you’ve been patiently waiting to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered on your PC or Xbox One, the wait is over. The game is now available on those two platforms after a month of PlayStation 4 exclusivity. You can buy it for $20 through the Microsoft Store and Battle.net.

As with the PlayStation 4 version, there’s no multiplayer component. However, by buying the remaster you’ll get several in-game items you can use in both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone, including two weapon blueprints, a finishing move called the “Belly Flop” and an emblem.

The remaster features updated textures and animations. There’s also support for HDR on Xbox One. On PC, meanwhile, you can play the game at 4K with an uncapped framerate. If you own an ultrawide monitor, there’s support for that as well.

In this article: Activision, call of duty modern warfare, call of duty warzone, modern warfare 2, xbox one, pc, personal computing, video games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
45 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Intel's flagship 10th-gen desktop CPU has 10 cores, reaches 5.3GHz

Intel's flagship 10th-gen desktop CPU has 10 cores, reaches 5.3GHz

View
'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' arrives this holiday on Xbox Series X and PS5

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' arrives this holiday on Xbox Series X and PS5

View
Raspberry Pi's improved camera module supports interchangeable lenses

Raspberry Pi's improved camera module supports interchangeable lenses

View
USB 4 will fully support DisplayPort 2, including 8K HDR monitors

USB 4 will fully support DisplayPort 2, including 8K HDR monitors

View
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' remaster hits Xbox One and PC

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' remaster hits Xbox One and PC

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr