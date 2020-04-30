'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' remaster hits Xbox One and PC

If you’ve been patiently waiting to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered on your PC or Xbox One, the wait is over. The game is now available on those two platforms after a month of PlayStation 4 exclusivity. You can buy it for $20 through the Microsoft Store and Battle.net.

As with the PlayStation 4 version, there’s no multiplayer component. However, by buying the remaster you’ll get several in-game items you can use in both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone, including two weapon blueprints, a finishing move called the “Belly Flop” and an emblem.