Remastered 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' is available now on PS4

According to its PlayStation Store listing, the remaster updates the game with improved textures and animations. It also adds support for high-dynamic range lighting. In other words, it should make the 2009 game look better than ever.

While there's no multiplayer included, you do get bonus content for Modern Warfare and Warzone. The Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost bundle features a skin you can use to customize your multiplayer character. You'll also find two weapon blueprints, a finishing move called the "Belly Flop" and an emblem, among other in-game goodies. If you pre-order the game on PC or Xbox One, you'll get instant access to the bundle, so at least there's that.

Before today's release, there had been rumors that Activision was working on a Modern Warfare 2 remaster as far back as 2018. During a recent investor call, Activision CFO Dennis Durkin said the publisher plans to release "several remastered and reimagined" titles this year.