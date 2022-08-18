Cameo now lets you buy 10-minute video calls with celebrities

You can invite up to nine friends to take part in a Cameo Live chat with your favorite star.
Kris Holt
08.18.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
August 18, 2022 9:00 AM
In this article: news, gear, cameo, celebrity, app
Cameo Live
Cameo

Cameo is now offering users a way to chat with celebrities via longer video calls. Last year, the company started offering virtual meet and greets that last two minutes. It's expanding on that with Cameo Live, a feature that enables fans to speak with stars for 10 minutes. What’s more, they can invite up to nine friends and family members to join the call.

The company said it built Cameo Live based on feedback from fans and its celebrity users. You'll be able to suggest three time slots for the call. Thousands of well-known names will be available for Cameo Live calls, such as Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings and Stranger Things), Chaka Khan, Brooke Lynn Hytes (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.

Cameo is rolling out the service only a few months after it laid off a quarter of its employees. According to reports, CEO Steven Galanis told staff that Cameo hired people too fast while failing to hit revenue expectations.

