The best action cameras for 2026

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Whether you're into adventure sports or just want to log your day-to-day activities, an action camera is the way to go. On top of regular models from the likes of GoPro, DJI and Insta360, you can film your adventures with 360-degree models and a new class of tiny cams that can even be attached to kids or pets. In other words, there are more options than ever for types of action shooting or vlogging.

With all the new choices, which have the best features for your personal exploits? Engadget has been testing action cameras for more than 16 years and with that experience, we can help you find the right model for your budget and needs.

Best action cameras for 2026

GoPro Best action camera for most people GoPro Hero 13 Black It's close, but GoPro still makes the best action camera overall with the Hero 13, even with DJI nipping at its heels. The biggest upgrade from before is the new family of modular lenses called the HB series (ultra-wide, anamorphic and macro), making it far more versatile. It also has a slightly bigger battery that allows longer capture times — up to 90 minutes for 4K 30fps video. Other specs remain the same, including resolution up to 5.3K at 60fps in 10-bit color with high data rates, and 8:7 capture that uses the entire sensor. Elsewhere, the Hero 13 still has the best digital stabilization (aka Hypersmooth) of any action camera — the key to its number one ranking. It also has a full-color front screen and the best image quality in its class, along with the widest range of accessories ranging from mounts to waterproof remotes to harnesses. The main drawback is the mediocre low-light capability — one area where DJI's Osmo Action 5 Pro is superior. Pros Can shoot up to 5.3K at 60fps in 10-bit color

Can shoot up to 5.3K at 60fps in 10-bit color Excellent digital stabilization

Excellent digital stabilization Works with modular HB lenses

Works with modular HB lenses Bigger battery Cons Poor performance in low-light conditions See at Amazon

Steve Dent for Engadget 85 100 Expert Score Best action camera for most people – runner up DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Read our full DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review Action cams have been a weak point with DJI, but it finally broke through with the Action 5 Pro. Its best feature is the large 1/1.3-inch sensor that makes it better than the Hero 13 in low light. It also tops the action cam battery life charts at two hours-plus while shooting 4K 60fps. Another nice feature is 47GB of internal storage, a big help if you forget your microSD memory card. And the Osmo Action 5 Pro works directly with DJI's noise-cancelling Mic 2 and Mic Mini wireless microphones, providing an easy way to record high-quality sound. The Action 5 Pro's main downsides are relatively low resolution and slightly poorer stabilization compared to the competition. DJI's device tops out at 4K 120fps, which is lower than the GoPro Hero 13's 3K 60fps (both can record log, though). And while the DJI camera's stabilization is capable, it doesn't quite match the excellence of the GoPro 13. Pros Best action cam battery life

Best action cam battery life Good in low light

Good in low light Unique subject tracking feature

Unique subject tracking feature DJI Mic 2 compatibility

DJI Mic 2 compatibility Built-in memory Cons Oversaturated color

Oversaturated color Video is less sharp than rivals See at Amazon

Insta360 Best 360-degree action camera Insta360 X5 Cameras that can record 360-degree video can perform a nice trick: letting you reframe action after you shoot it or capture immersive VR video. Insta360 still leads this category, with its latest X5 model, though rivals are catching up. The latest model has a 1/1.28-inch sensor that's much larger than before, allowing improved low-light sensitivity and higher dynamic range. Insta360 also introduced a new PureVideo mode with AI noise reduction and dynamic range optimization for clearer, brighter footage in low-light conditions. It still captures action at up to 8K 30fps or 5.7K at 60fps, providing more detail when you reframe it to 16:9 for viewing on a regular screen. At the same time, the Me Mode that produces flat video (with automatic selfie stick removal) captures footage at up to 4K 30fps. Other features include waterproofing to 10 meters, removable lens guards and Insta360's excellent editing app included for free. Pros Can shoot up to 8K 30fps or 5.7K at 60fps

Can shoot up to 8K 30fps or 5.7K at 60fps Large 1/1.28-inch sensor

Large 1/1.28-inch sensor Improved low-light performance

Improved low-light performance Waterproof up to 10 meters Cons More expensive than its predecessor See at Amazon

DJI 86 100 Expert Score Best 360-degree action camera – runner up DJI Osmo 360 Read our full DJI Osmo 360 review DJI made a strong start in the panoramic camera field with the Osmo 360, very nearly catching rival Insta360 on its first try. That starts with the company's all new one-inch square sensor that captures video at up to 8K 50fps and excels in low light. It also supports 10-bit D-LogM resolution to boost dynamic range, one-upping Insta360's 8-bit I-log video. The Osmo 360 offers good stabilization in daylight conditions but falls apart a bit in low light. 360 stitching was very solid except when objects are close to the camera. Battery life is comparable to the Insta360 X5 and batteries are compatible with the Action 4 Pro and Action 5 Pro. A huge bonus with the Osmo 360 is the 105GB of usable built-in storage (plus a microSD slot), compared to... zero for the competition. The main reason DJI's Osmo 360 isn't number one is because DJI's Studio app for editing 360 footage can't yet hold a candle to Insta360 Studio. Pros Sharp 8K 10-bit log video

Sharp 8K 10-bit log video Seamless 360 stitching

Seamless 360 stitching Works with DJI's mics and accessories

Works with DJI's mics and accessories Good design and handling Cons DJI Studio app needs work

DJI Studio app needs work Stabilization breaks down in low light See at Amazon

GoPro 86 100 Expert Score Honorable mention GoPro Max 2 Read our full GoPro Max 2 review GoPro's 360 entry is the Max 2, a significant upgrade to the original Max. The main improvement is in the area of picture quality, with a new sensor that the company says allows for true 8K 30 fps resolution (with 10-bit log capture) without any wasted pixels like the competition. However, the Max 2 has a relatively small 1/2.3-inch sensor so it's weak in low light compared to the competition. But the Max 2 does have the best stabilization with GoPro's excellent HyperSmooth system. Other features include excellent battery life, a new HyperWide 180-degree capture mode (along with the previous Selfie and POV modes) and new burst photo shooting. The Max 2 also ships with GoPro's excellent Quik editor that beats DJI's app. Pros "True" 8K 10-bit GP-Log video

"True" 8K 10-bit GP-Log video Replaceable lenses

Replaceable lenses Simple in-app editing

Simple in-app editing Works with Bluetooth mics Cons Stitch lines are sometimes present

Stitch lines are sometimes present No onboard storage See at Amazon

Steve Dent for Engadget 91 100 Expert Score Best gimbal camera DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Read our full DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review Late in 2023, DJI unveiled the Osmo Pocket 3 and I called it "maybe the only vlogging camera you need." It has a big one-inch sensor, which is the same size as the one on Sony's ZV-1 II compact camera. That boosts image quality considerably, particularly in low light. It also has a new, large swiveling touchscreen that makes it easier to switch between horizontal and vertical video. What really makes it great for vlogging are the follow modes combined with face tracking. If you're working solo, you can simply set it up and it'll rotate and tilt to follow you around. That also applies for walk-and-talk vlogging, so you don't have to worry about focus or even pointing the camera at yourself. There's very little not to like about the Osmo Pocket 3, but it's not ideal for photos due to the reduced resolution, and it's also quite expensive. Pros Big 1-inch sensor

Big 1-inch sensor Better in low light

Better in low light 10-bit Log

10-bit Log Big swiveling touchscreen

Big swiveling touchscreen Long battery life Cons Expensive

Expensive Not great for photos See at Amazon

DJI 85 100 Expert Score Best mini action camera DJI Osmo Nano Read our full DJI Osmo Nano review Mini-sized action cams are a whole new category with only two real participants — DJI and the inventor, Insta360. These cameras can be used with a screen or detached from it to be as small and light as possible, while still offering high video quality. DJI has the best model with its first entry, the Osmo Nano. It weighs just 1.83 ounces (4.83 ounces when connected to the screen) and is waterproof to 33 feet, so it can be used for activities ranging from mountain biking to waterskiing, or even attached to a kid or pet. At the same time, it packs a big 1/1.3-inch so it offers nearly the same features as the much larger Action 5 Pro, including 4K 120p video and 10-bit D-LogM capture. That means video quality is excellent even in low light, though stabilization can fall apart in dim conditions. Battery life is solid and it comes with up to 128GB of internal memory. Pros Tiny size

Tiny size Log and 10-bit video

Log and 10-bit video DJI Mic compatibility

DJI Mic compatibility Generous built-in memory Cons Video editing app falls short

Video editing app falls short Poor stabilization in low light

Poor stabilization in low light Vlog mode is less convenient than rivals See at Amazon

Insta360 Best mini action camera – runner up Insta360 GO 3S If you want the lightest and most fun mini action cam possible, Insta360's Go 3S is a great candidate. It weighs just 1.4 ounces when detached from its screen so you can mount it to your hat, a child, a cat or even an arrow. At the same time, you can shoot up to 4K 30fps video or 2.7K at 100 fps. Other key features include voice and gesture control, support for Apple's Find My and a range of accessories including pendants and hat clips. When attached to its base, the screen flips up so it's easy to shoot in either the forward or backward directions. Pros Lightweight and compact

Lightweight and compact Can shoot up to 4K 30fps video or 2.7K at 100 fps

Can shoot up to 4K 30fps video or 2.7K at 100 fps Supports voice and gesture control

Supports voice and gesture control Connects to Apple's Find My network Cons Lots of accessories means it can quickly get pricey to kit it out See at Amazon

Steve Dent for Engadget Best value action camera DJI Osmo Action 4 With the arrival of the Osmo Action 5, the Action 4 often goes on sale at very attractive prices. You're not giving up much in comparison to the Action 5 Pro — it has the same 1/1.3-inch sensor that delivers excellent video quality, especially in low light. And it also comes with a D-LogM profile that boosts dynamic range in tricky lighting conditions, like skiing in the trees on a sunny day. The main reason to buy an Action 5 Pro instead is its built-in 47GB of storage, slightly better battery life and a higher bit rate that reduces pixelation. If those things aren't critical, DJI's Osmo Action 4 can currently be found for half the price. Pros Excellent video quality, even in low light

Excellent video quality, even in low light D-LogM profile for better performance in tricky lighting

D-LogM profile for better performance in tricky lighting Less expensive than Osmo Action 5 Cons A generation old at this point See at Amazon

GoPro Best value action camera – runner up GoPro Hero12 Black GoPro's Hero 12 Black is easy to recommend because it's nearly the same as the Hero 13 but without the new external lenses. It can record videos at up to 5.3K at 60fps in 10-bit color with high data rates, and 8:7 capture that uses the entire sensor now works in all modes. The battery lasts around 10-15 percent longer than before, and it has a new quarter-inch tripod mount. Otherwise, the Hero 12 still has superior stabilization to most rivals, a full-color front screen and the best image quality, overall, of any cam in its class. Pros Can shoot up to 5.3K at 60fps in 10-bit color

Can shoot up to 5.3K at 60fps in 10-bit color Good battery life

Good battery life Excellent digital stabilization Cons A generation old at this point

A generation old at this point Doesn't support new modular lenses See at Amazon

Insta360 Best action camera for content creators Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Insta360 also builds regular, non-360-degree action cameras and the Ace Pro 2 is ideal for creators. It's the only one available that shoots at 8K 30fps (or 4K at up to 120 fps), providing spectacular detail, and the 1/1.3-inch sensor is solid in low light. Importantly for vloggers, it comes with a large flip-up screen that makes it easier to frame yourself when filming. It's not nearly as nimble as rivals, however, as that flipping screen adds weight and size, making the Ace Pro 2 both bulkier and heavier than its competition. Pros Can shoot up to 8K 30fps or 4K 120 fps

Can shoot up to 8K 30fps or 4K 120 fps 1/1.3-inch sensor is good in low light

1/1.3-inch sensor is good in low light Large flip-up screen Cons Bulkier and heavier than its competitors See at Amazon

What to consider before choosing an action camera

Action cameras have certain traits that separate them from regular cameras or smartphones. The most important is ruggedness that makes them resistant to water, dust and shocks. Most models are now waterproof without the need for a separate enclosure. At the same time, you can purchase housing accessories to make them waterproof to even greater depths.

Video quality is also key. Every model we recommend goes to at least 4K 60fps, but some models like GoPro's latest Hero 13 boost resolution up to 5.3K 60fps, or even 8K 30fps with the Insta360 Ace Pro 2. That allows you to crop in on shots and capture vertical video at higher resolutions for social media. And for slow-mo, you'll want at least 120 fps video, preferably at 4K or at least 2.7K.

Another nice feature is log video that improves dynamic range when filming on sunny, contrasty days. And if you film in dim environments, you'll want the largest sensor possible for the best low-light performance.

Next is the question of flat versus 360 video. 360 cams have become incredibly popular lately because they capture video all around the camera, even above and below. Then, you can reframe the shots in post, cutting from a cool bike trick to your reaction, for example. Or, you can post the entire 360 video online and let the audience choose which angle they want to see.

For activities with bumps and jolts like mountain biking, stabilization is incredibly important. You want your video to look smooth, but still convey the thrill and speed of the action. Cameras from DJI, GoPro and Insta360 are all good in this regard, but GoPro's Hero 13 still tops the list.

Some action cameras are easier to handle and use, so take that into account as well. You'll want bright and colorful displays both front and back, buttons you won't have to fumble to find and easy-to-use menus. Remote control is another factor that can ease operation. And you'll want to check which software is available to improve stabilization, edit video, remove selfie sticks and more.

Size has also become a factor, with tiny cameras having become an all-new category recently. Mini sized models like Insta360's Go 3S and Go Ultra, along with DJI's new Osmo Nano, let you separate the camera from the display for maximum portability. Whether it's mounted on a hat or your chest, you'll barely notice it's there.

Then there are accessories. Do you need helmet or chest mounts, waterproof housings or battery charger? GoPro has the largest number as it's been around the longest, but DJI and Insta360 now have a solid accessory lineup and both make handy wireless mics that connect directly with their cameras. And of course, battery life is critical for action shooting as it's hard to change one when you're out surfing.