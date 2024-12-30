In 2024, the camera of the year was a drone

Aside from the global shutter on Sony's A9 III and some cool mirrorless options — the Fujifilm X100 VI, Panasonic S9 and Canon EOS R5 II come to mind — 2024 was a dull year for cameras full of small tweaks and minor improvements. Except for DJI's Neo. For $200, aerial photography is now finally in reach for just about anyone.

DJI's very good, not-so-great year

DJI released its product lineup this year with a sword of Damocles hanging over its head: the US government was planning to ban sales of the company's products by the end of 2024 over potential fears of spying. It was only at the last minute that DJI gained a reprieve, thanks in large part to lobbying by public safety groups that heavily rely on its drones. It now has until the end of 2025 to prove that its products don't pose a risk.

The company's list of 2024 camera gear started with the Avata 2, an FPV drone that improved nearly everything from the popular original at a reduced price. DJI then announced it the $299 Mini 4K. We also saw the Action 5 Pro, DJI's best action cam to date, along with the Air 3S, a highly capable drone with a relatively large 1-inch sensor camera and the Mic Mini, an affordable wireless mic system.

Its biggest launch, though, was the Neo drone, announced in September. It took the idea of a simple drone for creators, first pioneered (then dropped) by Snap with the Pixy, while lowering the price and adding AI technology.

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The Neo is a very lightweight drone that can be piloted without a license and is people-safe thanks to its shrouded propellers. It's ready to use for beginners straight out of the box without any training — simply place it in your hand and press a button, then it'll fly off and capture cool programmed shots like "dronies".

Just because the Neo is approachable doesn't mean it's basic, though. If you want to pilot the Neo manually, it supports DJI's controllers, FPV goggles and can even be flown using a smartphone. It can hit speeds up to 18 MPH or even faster in manual mode, and is highly maneuverable. Thanks to the built-in AI features, it can track you while you walk or bike, making it a vlogger's best friend. Finally, it can capture all your footage at 4K 30p, with surprisingly good quality considering the price point.

My main sore point with the Neo is the banshee-like noise it generates, which can be tricky in public places. Overall, though, it's a highly useful product at a great price point and managed to capture the zeitgeist like no other camera product this year.

Canon and Fujifilm were the best of the rest

My favorite mirrorless camera this year was Canon's EOS R5 II. That's not because of any spectacular new tech, but the fact that it's nearly a perfect hybrid camera.

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That starts with the new 45-megapixel stacked sensor that offers a blend of speed and resolution we've only ever seen on the Sony's A1 or the Nikon Z9 — both considerably more expensive. It also has the company's most advanced AI autofocus system. All that allows ultra-fast shooting speeds up to 30fps in RAW mode. Its advanced AF system makes blurry photos a rarity even at those speeds. At the same time, the 45-megapixel photos deliver exceptional detail and relatively high dynamic range, with accurate, pleasing colors.

At the same time, it offers incredible video powers, with 8K RAW shooting at up to 60fps and 4K 120p. As with photos, video quality is exceptional thanks to the new CLog 2 capture that allows for higher dynamic range. Beyond all that, the EOS R5 II is just a great camera to use, with near-perfect ergonomics.

The other camera I really enjoyed using was Fujifilm's X100 VI compact. The camera deserved the large amount of press it received this year, because its stripped down nature, vintage looks, film simulations and great handling really bring fun back to photography. At the same time, it's a technological marvel with a higher-resolution 40-megapixel sensor, decently fast shooting speeds, stabilization and solid video specs.

Finally, I think Panasonic's S9 deserves a shoutout for trying something new. It's one of the smallest full-frame cameras I've ever seen, yet offers features like 6K video and in-body stabilization. But the primary new trick is built-in LUT simulations— kind of like Fujifilm's X100 VI, but for video. That, combined with the large sensor, makes it an interesting camera.

What to expect in the camera world for 2025

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Despite a potential US ban, DJI is likely to continue its ambitious product release schedule in 2025. According to rumors, it's working on a foldable model called the DJI Flip and is also likely to release a successor to the Mavic 3 Pro sometime next year, according to recent FCC filings. Apart from that, it tends to have rapid upgrade cadence for most of its drones and cameras, so expect to see successors for its Action 5 Pro cam, Mini 4 Pro drone and other models.

Elsewhere, one intriguing rumor has Fujifilm releasing a one-inch, half-sensor compact that would be like a digital version of the popular Pentax 17 film camera and may even allow for diptych (side-by-side) photos.

Otherwise, Sony is due to release an update for its popular A7 IV launched in 2021 with higher shooting speeds and other specs to better line up with the competition. Canon is very likely to release a new camera in that same price category, the R6 III, also with improved specs. We could see a new Nikon Z5 III model with improved performance. And Panasonic is due to refresh its S1 and S1R models. Manufacturers may jump on the compact train, now that Fujifilm has proved its a viable category — something that would be good news for all photographers.