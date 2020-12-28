Canon patents an Osmo-style camera with interchangeable lenses

Canon could take a page from DJI’s playback for its next camera. The company has filed a patent, first spotted by Canon News, that showcases a handheld camera that combines an Osmo Pocket-like design with its RF series of mirrorless lenses. The camera features a swivel mechanism that allows the sensor and lens mount to easily switch between forward-facing and selfie orientations.

The design offers several advantages to your traditional camera when it comes to vlogging. The most notable of which is you wouldn’t have to contort your hand to properly frame yourself in the shot. The fact the screen is always in front of you would also make it easier to keep tabs on your footage as it’s recording. Speaking of the screen, a fully articulating one isn’t a necessity here thanks to the swivel mechanism. Another advantage is that you could use Canon’s full-frame glass with this gadget, opening up the opportunity for some cinematic shots.