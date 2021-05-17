Canoo's first consumer 'lifestyle vehicle' will cost almost $35,000

Back in 2019, Canoo had a bold plan to sell a subscription-only EV. Now, however, it appears that plan has been shelved, at least temporarily. The company announced today that the futuristic-looking van, officially called the “Lifestyle Vehicle,” will have a starting price of $34,750. The price can be as high as $49,950 before incentives or optional equipment. Starting today, you can reserve one of your own for a $100 deposit. The Lifestyle Vehicle will arrive in 2022.

On top of that, the company also announced that its MPDV (which starts at $33,000) and pickup truck can be reserved for a $100 deposit as well. Deliveries for those vehicles, however, are slated for 2023.

Canoo’s Lifestyle Vehicle is available in four trims: Base, Premium, Adventure and Delivery. The Adventure trim features more ground clearance and a “more muscular profile” with enhanced bumpers and the addition of a metal skid plate. According to the company, it’ll have up to 300 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of peak motor torque with 250 miles of battery range.

The company had tried to license out its platform to other car makers like Hyundai, maybe even drawing the attention of Apple according to The Verge, but the deal appears to have fallen through.