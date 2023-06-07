Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is an action game with traditional Japanese aesthetics It's coming to the PS5, Xbox X/S, Game Pass and Windows PCs.

Capcom has given us a glimpse at a new IP with a clear Japanese folklore theme and aesthetics entitled Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess at Summer Game Fest's Xbox Showcase. Now, the company has confirmed during Capcom Showcase that the single-player action RPG is also coming to the PlayStation 5, Windows PCs and Steam, in addition to the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass.

In Kunitsu-Gami, people have defiled a sacred mountain, and it has physically manifested as blight spreading across the lands. The diseased flora and fauna have attracted creatures called the Seethe, which you have to fight and vanquish to clear the path for the Spirit Stone Maiden so she can perform the rite of cleansing and restore the lands.

Capcom said the game follows in the footsteps of its previous titles with traditional Japanese themes, such as Okami and Shinsekai: Into the Depths. It was also developed using its RE Engine, which was originally designed for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard but was subsequently used for titles that include more Resident Evil games, Street Fighter 6 and Devil May Cry 5.

That's pretty much all we know about the game so far — it doesn't even have a release date yet — but you can watch its trailer in the video below.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!