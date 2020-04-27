Casio unveils a NASA-themed G-Shock watch for space fans

If you’re hyped for space exploration between the Apollo mission anniversaries and the planned return to the Moon, you now have a way to show your enthusiasm on your wrist. Casio has released a limited edition DW5600NASA20 G-Shock watch that, as the name suggests, is a love letter to NASA. The digital timepiece’s rendition of NASA’s “worm” logo (recently revived for Crew Dragon) and the nearly-all-white case will remind you more than a little of the early Space Shuttle era, but there are also some hidden touches. The EL backlight will display the Moon in the background when you check the time in the dark, while an etched Moon on the case back adds a little pizazz to the underside.

Even the packaging is special with a tin that will remind you of American spacecraft like the Saturn V rocket.