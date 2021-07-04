Casio made a vintage Pac-Man version of its A100 digital watch

The design is based on another classic, Casio's F-100 digital watch.
Steve Dent
07.20.21
@stevetdent

Steve Dent
S. Dent
@stevetdent
July 20th, 2021
Bandai Namco, A100 Pac-Man edition, digital watch, pac-man, A100WEPC, F-100, Casio
Casio unveils the Pac-Man edition A100 digital watch
Casio

Casio has unveiled a new digital watch made in collaboration with Bandai Namco, paying homage to not one but two digital classics from the late '70s and early '80s. The A100WEPC Pac-Man edition has a design based on the Casio's F-100 digital watch from 1978, and celebrates one of the most famous games of all time: Pac-Man

The F-100 was one of the most advanced watches you could buy at the time, offering a stopwatch, digital alarm and calendar features. It was also the first watch with a resin case, as Casio notes in a press release. It's perhaps most famous for being the watch worn by Ripley and other characters from the 1979 movie Alien

The A100WEPC reprises that with the same four-button layout. At the same time, the watch face features the Pac-Man and ghost characters, with the center illuminator logo rendered with the Pac-Man font. The face replicates the Pac-Man game screen, while the top watch band is laser etched with a Pac-Man character being chased by ghosts, with the reverse on the bottom band. It comes with special packaging featuring the Pac-Man characters and game score screen. 

Casio's watch isn't the first with a Pac-Man theme, as the $79 Timex T80 x Pac-Man also fetes the retro title. However, since Casio pairs it with a watch design from the same period, it's perhaps a bit more desirable for fans of the game. 

The base AW100WE model, which came out last month, offers water resistance, a 1/10 second stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signal, auto-calendar and LED light. It's scheduled to be released in August in Japan for ¥12,100, or about $110 — a relative bargain for enthusiastic Pac-Man fans. 

