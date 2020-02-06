CERN is making the Large Hadron Collider's data more accessible

The organization won't release raw data, however. The open data policy states that it's "not practically possible to make the full raw dataset from the LHC experiments usable in a meaningful way outside its collaborations." That's because of the complexity of the data, software and metadata and access issues to the vast troves of stored information, among other factors. LHC collaborators don't have general access to the raw data either. Instead, the assembly of level 3 data "is performed centrally."

Still, CERN suggests level 3 data can bolster particle physics research, for example. It noted the dataset could be used for scientific computing research too. Researchers may, for instance, tap into the data to "improve reconstruction or analysis methods based on machine learning techniques." The organization notes that approach needs rich datasets for training and validation.

Samples of level 1 and level 2 data were already available. Level 1 relates to supporting data for results that are published in scientific articles. Level 2, meanwhile, denotes dedicated datasets that are designed for outreach and education purposes.