Chaos Audio's multieffects guitar pedal links to your smartphone

Chaos Audio has unveiled a digital multi-effects guitar pedal on Kickstarter that could be ideal for budget-minded users or beginners. The Chaos Stratus marries a customizable digital pedal board, guitar tuner, looper and metronome, all controlled by the Chaos smartphone app that runs on Android and iOS devices. Much like Hotone’s Xtomp, it allows for a simple setup with just a single pedal, guitar, amp and mobile device.

Chaos offers a “continuously updated” selection of pedals through an online library, including classic effects like reverb, overdrive, flanger, auto-wah and fuzz. It also lets you chain together multiple effects in any order, while controlling what the knobs are set to. Once you get an effect just so, you can use the app to create pedal board presets and access tools like a guitar tuner and metronome (both of which use the LED strip), along with a looper for basic backing playback.