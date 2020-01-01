Latest in Gear

Image credit: FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images

The switch to remote learning has made schools even bigger cyber targets

In the US, hacking attempts have increased by 30 percent.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
49m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

This picture taken on February 4, 2016 shows an employee simulating a cyber-attack at the National engineering elite school of Bretagne-Sud cybersecurity center in Vannes, western France. / AFP / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
FRED TANNEAU via Getty Images

The rise of home schooling has seen a spike in hacking attempts against educational institutions, said third-party security researchers Check Point. Its latest paper claims that the USA has seen the biggest increase, with academic sector attacks rising 30 percent from 468 per week to 608 per week. Europe and Asia have both seen a 24 percent and 21 percent increase, respectively, in the number of hacking attacks. 

Check Point says that the tactic of choice is DDoS attacks for both the US and Europe, while Asia has a preference for Remote Code Execution and Information Disclosure. It’s likely that the combination of schools not having a particular focus on security, and a lack of resources, will exacerbate these issues. As usual, the researchers say that institutions should use a combination of proactive measures to reduce the vectors of attack and educate users on best practices. 

In this article: Check Point, CheckPoint, Security, Hacking, DDoS, Research, Education, Schools, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

View
Apple AirPods Pro now offer spatial audio

Apple AirPods Pro now offer spatial audio

View
Sony's 'budget' A7C fits a full frame sensor in a new, compact body

Sony's 'budget' A7C fits a full frame sensor in a new, compact body

View
LG's Wing 5G is the strangest dual-screen phone we've ever seen

LG's Wing 5G is the strangest dual-screen phone we've ever seen

View
AMD's Radeon RX 6000 reference card ditches the noisy blower

AMD's Radeon RX 6000 reference card ditches the noisy blower

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr