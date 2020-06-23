Latest in Gear

Image credit: China Daily CDIC / Reuters

Beidou, China's GPS alternative, is now complete

China launched the last of its Beidou satellites today.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
22m ago
Comments
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

beidou satellite launch
China Daily CDIC / Reuters

China’s own global navigation system is now complete. Today, the country launched the last of the satellites that comprise its Beidou Navigation Satellite System, CNBC reports. Beidou has long been seen as an alternative to the US government-owned Global Positioning System (GPS), and it’s part of a larger push to increase China’s tech influence globally.

China began planning its own system in the late 90s, and the first version of Beidou was in service by 2000. This is the third phase of Beidou, and it’s seen as the completion of the system, which shouldn’t need another major upgrade until 2035.

Beidou now has global coverage. As of late last year, about 70 percent of Chinese smartphones already supported Beidou, and more than 100 partners had lined up to use the mapping tech, Nikkei reported. In 2013, China’s ministry of transport began mandating that vehicles used for transporting “dangerous articles,” passenger buses and heavy-duty trucks use Beidou. 

Now complete, the system ensures that China won’t lose access to global navigation in the event of military conflict with the US. Beidou should provide commercial and civilian benefits, too.

In this article: launch, location, gps, beidou, satellite, china, navigation, global navigation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Do Apple's new Mac chips mean ARM has won?

Do Apple's new Mac chips mean ARM has won?

View
Google Voice and Google Fi finally work with the same account

Google Voice and Google Fi finally work with the same account

View
Apple is removing Force Touch from watchOS 7

Apple is removing Force Touch from watchOS 7

View
Rad Power launches a lightweight e-bike for $999

Rad Power launches a lightweight e-bike for $999

View
CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr