Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Torn Banner Studios

'Chivalry 2' cross-play medieval combat will connect all platforms

Including current and next-gen consoles.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
35m ago
Comments
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Chivalry II
Chivalry II Torn Banner Studios

Torn Banner Studios is promising that Chivalry 2 will deliver first-person slasher combat with up to 64 players at once, a big upgrade from a franchise that started life as a Half-Life 2 mod. The first game launched after an $85k Kickstarter in 2012, and now the Unreal Engine 4-powered sequel is coming to PC and current gen consoles later this year. It will also have native versions for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, although release information on those will come later.

Most importantly, prospective knights can play with and against each other no matter which platform they’re on. Mounted combat, castle sieges, fights that go on even after someone’s lost a limb or two — it’s in the game. The developers announced cross play during IGN’s Summer of Gaming 2020 event with a new trailer, but to get a feel for how it will play, there’s also a 5-minute gameplay video available, and a closed alpha period that you can join now.

In this article: Chivalry 2, Torn Banner Studios, crossplay, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

View
Tesla is ready to mass-produce the Semi, Elon Musk says

Tesla is ready to mass-produce the Semi, Elon Musk says

View
LG’s latest projector gives you a portable movie theater for $400

LG’s latest projector gives you a portable movie theater for $400

View
Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr