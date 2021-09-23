Chris Pratt and Charlie Day headline the Mario Bros. movie in 2022

The animated feature is slated to hit theaters on December 21st, 2022.
Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola|09.23.21
@terrortola

Sponsored Links

Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola
@terrortola
September 23rd, 2021
In this article: news, Seth Rogan, gaming, Anya Taylor-Joy, film, movie, super mario bros, Keegan Micahel-key, nintendo, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Chris Pratt
Mario from Super Mario Bros. poses for pictures as the Nintendo Switch is unveiled at a pop-up Living room in Madison Square Park in New York on March 3, 2017. Nintendo Switch is a first-of-its-kind video game system where you can play at home and take it on-the-go. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images

During Thursday's latest Nintendo Direct event, acclaimed video game designer Miyamoto Shigeru announced that the company's upcoming feature length animation project — in conjunction with American film studio, Illumination — now has a firm North American theatrical release date of December 21st, 2022.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

While release dates for Europe, Japan, and other markets have yet to be revealed, Miyamoto did share the studio's key character casting decisions. Chris Pratt will voice Mario. "He's so cool," Miyamoto commented. Anya Taylor-Joy, star of Netflix's hit series Queen's Gambit will portray Princess Peach while It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day will voice Luigi. Jack Black will of course be the voice behind series villain, Bowser, while Keegan Michael-Key has been cast as Toad. And, for some reason, Seth Rogan will be in this too as Donkey Kong? The company is also bringing back long-time voice actor Charles Martinet — who has portrayed Mario and the rest of his cohort in a number of games to date — to fill in on various cameos throughout the film.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget