Chrome 88 update patches a zero-day that is being actively exploited

Google Chrome’s autoupdate feature means we don’t usually need to think about being on the latest version, but occasionally users will want to take a break and make sure they’re upgraded — this is one of those days. The version of Chrome 88 rolling out now for Windows, Mac and Linux (88.0.4324.150) addresses one item, but it’s a big one.
According to a blog post, security researcher Mattias Buelens reported a vulnerability in Chrome’s WebAssembly and JavaScript engine V8, which could allow an attacker to execute code on a victim’s computer. Google didn’t go into detail about the problem, tagged CVE-2021-21148, but said it’s aware of reports the bug is already being exploited in the wild, so update immediately.