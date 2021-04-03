Google Chrome update cycles are about to get even shorter

Google is moving Chrome to a more frequent release schedule. The company announced on Thursday it will push future milestone releases that add new features every four weeks. Those updates come about every six weeks at the moment. Google said you can thank improvements to its testing and release processes for the new schedule. The move puts Chrome in line with Firefox, which has been on a monthly update cadence since the start of last year.

However, to accommodate enterprise customers who may not want to see changes so frequently, Google is also adding an “Extended Stable” option that will see those users get feature updates every eight weeks. The company will still push security patches to those who opt into that schedule on a bi-weekly basis, but those won’t include new features. Google plans to switch to the four-week cycle starting with Chrome 94 in the third quarter of 2021.