Clubhouse will make its Android app available worldwide in a week

One step closer to parity with the iPhone version.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|05.16.21
@jonfingas

May 16th, 2021
BRAZIL - 2021/03/01: In this photo illustration a Clubhouse logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen with an Android logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Clubhouse's fledgling Android app will soon be much easier to find. TechCrunch reports that Clubhouse will make the Android version of its drop-in voice chat app available worldwide within a week. It'll reach Brazil, Japan and Russia on May 18th, with India and Nigeria getting their first look three days later. Everyone around the world will have access by the afternoon of May 21st.

The startup started beta testing its Android app in the US on May 9th, just a few months after beginning development. The iPhone release has been available since March 2020.

There's a strong incentive for Clubhouse to expand quickly, even if its Android app is still in testing. Facebook, Twitter and other internet giants are rolling out Clubhouse-like features in a bid to cut the app's momentum and keep users on their social platforms. This could keep new users joining Clubhouse where they'd otherwise be tempted to stick to incumbent social networks.

