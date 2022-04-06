Clubhouse lays off some employees amid strategic shift

Clubhouse has laid off some of its employees, Bloomberg reported on Thursday . It’s unclear exactly how many staff the company let go, but at least some now-former workers left voluntarily to pursue opportunities outside of Clubhouse. Among one of the more high-profile departures was Nina Gregory , a former National Public Radio editor who joined the company to head up its news partnerships initiative. Clubhouse also lost its community and international leads.

“A handful of roles were eliminated as part of streamlining our team, and a few individuals decided to pursue new opportunities,” a Clubhouse spokesperson told Bloomberg. “We are continuing to recruit for many roles across engineering, product and design.”