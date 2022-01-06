Clubhouse finally adds support for web listening

It’s launching in the US as an experimental feature.
Igor Bonifacic
01.06.22
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
January 6th, 2022
In this article: iOS, news, gear, Android, app, Clubhouse, mobile
Clubhouse app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

Since its debut in 2020, joining a conversation on Clubhouse has involved opening the app. But that’s no longer the case. Starting today, if you live in the US, you can listen to replays and live rooms with replays enabled using a web browser. What’s more, you don’t need to log in to use Clubhouse in this way.

Clubhouse notes the feature is experimental, so expect bugs. However, the company says it will roll out to more countries if people find it “useful.” Similarly, it will consider supporting more room types and other parts of the Clubhouse experience over time.

Separately, the company is updating its share sheet. When you’re in a guest room, you can tap the Share button, located at the bottom of the interface, to post a link to a session through Clubhouse, a social network or messaging app. When you pick the first option, you can add a comment to describe the room. If it’s a live room, your followers will get notification so that they can join.

Notably, both updates see Clubhouse making its app more widely accessible. When the app first launched, you had to obtain an invite to join. But as companies like Facebook and Twitter have moved to add live audio to their platforms, it has been forced to adapt in a bid to stay relevant.

