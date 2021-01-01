Comcast delays 12-state data cap expansion to July

Comcast customers in more than a dozen Northeastern states won’t have to worry about broadband data overages just yet. In November, the company announced it would implement a 1.2TB data cap at the start of 2021 on broadband users in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
After two months of waived overage fees, those customers would have had to start tracking their data usage in March. A once per year courtesy credit from Comcast would have gotten those people through that month, but after that, they would have been on the hook for any overage fees. Comcast has had a similar data cap in many other parts of its 39 state footprint since 2016.