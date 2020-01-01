Comcast’s public WiFi hotspots will remain free for the rest of 2020

As part of its continued push to keep people connected during the pandemic, Comcast is making its public WiFi hotspots free to anyone for the remainder of 2020. In March, Comcast made its 1.5 million public hotspots free to all (even non-Xfinity Internet subscribers). The offer was set to expire after 60 days, but now the hotspots will remain free for another six months.
“We saw a huge jump in usage after we opened up our public hotspots, and we’re excited to keep them open through the end of the year as the nation begins taking steps to reopen,” Dana Strong, president of Xfinity Consumer Services, said in a statement.