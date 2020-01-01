Senators ask Comcast to open all its WiFi hotspots to students

The politicians gave Comcast until May 22nd to answer questions, including the number of people with enabled public hotspots, how those wireless access points are managed and the kind of performance problems customers might experience if residential spots were free to use.

In a response to Engadget, a Comcast spokesperson reiterated the company’s existing efforts to get people online, including both the public hotspots as well as 60 days of free wired broadband for new Internet Essentials customers. That’s the company’s main strategy for the crisis, the representative said. The spokesperson added that residential hotspots were “never really intended” for public use, and were instead meant for a “small number of users” — that is, Xfinity customers and their guests. You can read the official statement below.

It’s far from certain that Comcast will be required to open up its residential WiFi, but the letter puts pressure on the company to widen access at a time when students from low-income families may be unable to continue their studies without some form of internet service.