Comcast debuts 2Gbps internet service in four states

After nearly two years of testing , Comcast is one step closer to offering multi-gig symmetrical speeds over cable. This week, the company began a new deployment that will allow more than 50 million US households to access its new 2Gbps service by the end of 2025. In a press release spotted by The Verge , Comcast said it would offer multi-gig internet packages in 34 cities across the country before the end of the year, with initial rollouts already underway in Augusta, Colorado Springs, Panama City Beach and Philadelphia.

Even if you don’t sign up for the new Gigabit 2x service, you’ll see an improvement in upload speeds. For instance, in Colorado Springs, Comcast says some tiers offer upload speeds up to 10 times faster than previously possible. The Gigabit 2x plan will initially limit customers to uploading files at 200Mbps. However, starting in 2023, multi-gig symmetrical speeds will be possible, thanks to a technology called DOCSIS 4.0 .