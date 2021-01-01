Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

You’ll have to pay more for Comcast’s services starting next year. The company will raise its prices for both cable TV and internet, and according to a price list posted on Reddit, they’ll be effective as soon as January 1st, 2021. According to the poster, the new prices are for the Chicago area, but Ars Technica has confirmed that price hikes are coming to all customers across the US. Comcast’s “Broadcast TV” fee — that is, the amount subscribers have to pay to cover the costs of providing local stations on cable for each area — is going up from $11.70 to $16.20 for Chicago customers. The exact amount varies for each location.

TV customers will also have to pay an additional $2 for the Regional Sports Network fee. As Ars notes, that’s an additional $78 for fees that aren’t even part of Comcast’s advertised rates. Even customers on promotional pricing will have to fork out that extra amount, since both charges aren’t part of the promo. All on-demand subscriptions will cost $1 to $2 more. Meanwhile, all Xfinity Internet packages will cost $3 more across the board.