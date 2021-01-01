Latest in Entertainment

Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

Internet packages will cost $3 more across the board.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
You’ll have to pay more for Comcast’s services starting next year. The company will raise its prices for both cable TV and internet, and according to a price list posted on Reddit, they’ll be effective as soon as January 1st, 2021. According to the poster, the new prices are for the Chicago area, but Ars Technica has confirmed that price hikes are coming to all customers across the US. Comcast’s “Broadcast TV” fee — that is, the amount subscribers have to pay to cover the costs of providing local stations on cable for each area — is going up from $11.70 to $16.20 for Chicago customers. The exact amount varies for each location.

TV customers will also have to pay an additional $2 for the Regional Sports Network fee. As Ars notes, that’s an additional $78 for fees that aren’t even part of Comcast’s advertised rates. Even customers on promotional pricing will have to fork out that extra amount, since both charges aren’t part of the promo. All on-demand subscriptions will cost $1 to $2 more. Meanwhile, all Xfinity Internet packages will cost $3 more across the board.

The Xfinity Home Security and Plus services will cost $50 and $60, respectively, up $10 from their current prices. In addition, there will be “up to a $2.50 increase for TV boxes on the primary outlet, with a decrease of up to $2.45 for TV boxes on additional outlets,” a spokesperson told Ars. Finally, the company’s installation service and in-home service visit will cost $100 next year, or $30 more than what they currently cost.

Price hikes aren’t the only thing Comcast customers will have to deal with in 2021. The company will also start implementing a 1.2TB data cap on broadband usage across all 39 states where it offers its internet service. It will at least waive overage fees for the first two months to get people used to the new limits, but it will eventually charge $10 for every additional 50GB of data.

