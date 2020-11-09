Latest in Gear

Image credit: Comcast

Comcast takes on Ring with its own DIY home security system

For when you don't need whole home security.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
32m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Comcast Xfinity Self Protection cameras
Comcast

Not everyone needs a professionally installed home security service, something that’s led to the success of do-it-yourself solutions like Ring and SimpliSife. Today, Comcast is entering the DIY home security free with Self Protection, a new product for Xfinity Internet subscribers which includes 24/7 video recording for $10 a month without a contract. You just need to pick up one of the company’s Xfi or Xfinity home indoor/outdoor cameras ($120, or $5 for 24 months) and they’ll automatically connect to your wireless network.

Comcast Xfinity Self Protection cameras
Comcast

The company is positioning Self Protection as a way to keep an eye on package deliveries, or kids playing in the backyard. But, unsurprisingly, you can also upgrade to the company’s expansive Home Security service down the line. One benefit of going with Comcast’s solutions, over a third party like Ring, is that it all integrates into your existing software and hardware. You can control the cameras from the Xfiniity app, for example, and tune into your video feeds with voice commands from your TV.

Generally, I find it wiser to invest in third-party hardware, especially if you plan to move soon or want the flexibility to switch ISPs down the line. But given how successful Ring and Simplisafe have been recently, it’s no surprise that Comcast wants to get in on the DIY action.

In this article: Comcast, Self Protection, home security, DIY home security, Xfinity, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Older Android phones won't support many secure websites by September 2021

Older Android phones won't support many secure websites by September 2021

View
The world’s first crewed Hyperloop trip was a success

The world’s first crewed Hyperloop trip was a success

View
T-Mobile expands LTE home internet to over 130 more cities

T-Mobile expands LTE home internet to over 130 more cities

View
Your PS4 can Remote Play games from the PS5

Your PS4 can Remote Play games from the PS5

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr