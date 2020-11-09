Comcast takes on Ring with its own DIY home security system

Not everyone needs a professionally installed home security service, something that’s led to the success of do-it-yourself solutions like Ring and SimpliSife. Today, Comcast is entering the DIY home security free with Self Protection, a new product for Xfinity Internet subscribers which includes 24/7 video recording for $10 a month without a contract. You just need to pick up one of the company’s Xfi or Xfinity home indoor/outdoor cameras ($120, or $5 for 24 months) and they’ll automatically connect to your wireless network.

Comcast

The company is positioning Self Protection as a way to keep an eye on package deliveries, or kids playing in the backyard. But, unsurprisingly, you can also upgrade to the company’s expansive Home Security service down the line. One benefit of going with Comcast’s solutions, over a third party like Ring, is that it all integrates into your existing software and hardware. You can control the cameras from the Xfiniity app, for example, and tune into your video feeds with voice commands from your TV.