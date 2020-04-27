Comcast’s X1 TV remote can now ping your missing Tile fobs

Tile first introduced its stuff-finding powers to Comcast gear back in 2018, helping Xfinity customers locate errant items by asking their X1 Voice Remote for their location. Now, the partnership has been given an upgrade to make it even easier to find lost things.

Previously, asking Xfinity for the whereabouts of a Tile-equipped object would have bought up its last known location on the customer’s TV screen. Now, though, you can use the remote to audibly ring a Tile. Say something like, “Xfinity Home, find my wallet,” and you’ll be able to hear where it is, as well as getting a locational clue on your TV.