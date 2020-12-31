The Internet Archive now has better scans of Computerworld magazine

The Internet Archive announced that it has made Computerworld’s print issues from 1967-2014 available online in better quality than ever. The publication provides a historical record of sorts for computing, as it launched during a key period in the industry and documented significant events like a 75 minute Steve Jobs interview in 1995.

The Internet Archive and its Wayback Machine store old web sites like some of the first Engadget articles from 2004. Much of Computerworld was already available on the Internet Archive, thanks to cooperation from publisher IDG and its Patrick J. McGovern Foundation. However, those were digitized from poor-quality microfilms that “did not look very good,” according to the Internet Archive’s blog.