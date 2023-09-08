The best cheap Windows laptops for 2026

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You don't need to spend a fortune to get a capable Windows laptop. For everyday tasks like web browsing, writing documents, streaming video or handling schoolwork, a well-chosen budget machine can still deliver a smooth, reliable experience. The challenge is cutting through the noise to find affordable options that balance performance, build quality and battery life without serious compromises.

For many buyers, timing is no longer optional. With Windows 10 support now officially over, upgrading has become a necessity rather than a nice-to-have. The picks below focus on cheap Windows laptops that can handle day-to-day workloads comfortably while keeping you current on software and security updates. If you're open to spending more for extra power or premium features, our broader guide to the best Windows laptops covers higher-end alternatives as well.

What to look for in a budget-friendly Windows laptop

While you can do a lot even when spending little on a Windows laptop, you must set your expectations accordingly. The biggest downside when purchasing a budget laptop (of any kind, really) is limited power. You'll want to carefully consider a few specs, the most important among them being the processor (CPU). Many Windows laptops under $500 run on Intel Celeron or Pentium chipsets, but you can find some with Core i3/i5 and AMD Ryzen 3/5 CPUs at the higher end of the price spectrum.

We recommend getting the most powerful CPU you can afford because it will dictate how fast the computer will feel overall. Memory (RAM) is also important because, the more you have, the easier it will be for the laptop to manage things like a dozen browser tabs while you edit a Word document and stream music in the background.

When it comes to storage, consider how much you want to save locally. If you primarily work in Google Docs or save most things in the cloud, you may not need a machine with a ton of onboard storage. Just remember that your digital space will also be taken up by apps, so it may be worth getting a little extra storage than you think you need if you know you'll be downloading big programs. A final side note: solid state drives (SSDs) are ubiquitous at this point, not to mention faster and more efficient than hard drives (HDDs), so we recommend getting a laptop with that type of storage.

As for screens, there's a healthy mix of HD (720p resolution) and FHD (1080p) options in this price range and we recommend springing for a notebook with a 1080p display if you can. Touchscreens aren't as common in the budget space as standard panels, but you'll only really miss one if you get a 2-in-1 laptop.

Before we get to our recommended specs for a cheap Windows laptop, it's worth mentioning that Microsoft clearly lays out the true minimum requirements for any Windows 11 machine. Those include a 1GHz or faster processor that includes two or more cores, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of available storage space. That's the bare minimum to run Windows 11; we recommend giving yourself some wiggle room by choosing a machine that will perform well now and for years to come.

Specs to look for in an affordable Windows laptop

CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 processors, at minimum

RAM: At least 8GB

Storage: At least 128GB SSD

Screen: At least 1080p FHD

It's essential to prioritize what's important to you. But at the lower end of the budget, a good laptop may not offer everything you need, whereas a great one might. Although most machines come with features like Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi and additional ports, you might find not all of them come with the specifics you require, like an SD card slot, webcam, charger, and so on. Be sure to check the spec list of any laptop you're considering before you buy, especially if you need specific connectors and capabilities.

See Also:

As for Copilot+, don't expect to see much of it on truly affordable Windows laptops just yet. Microsoft's AI features and Copilot assistant require certain specs to run, namely a powerful neural processing unit (NPU), 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Currently, the cheapest Copilot+ AI PCs will run you about $700, so if you're willing to pay more for those perks, check out our best laptops guide for more options.

If you're looking for either a gaming laptop or a "Windows on Arm" laptop, both categories will require you to spend more money than we're discussing here.

Best cheap Windows laptops for 2026

The cheap Windows laptop market moves fast, and — unlike nearly all of our other buying guides — we haven't necessarily tested each specific configuration listed below. However, the combination of these technical specifications and familiar brands represent exactly the sort of entry-level laptops we'd recommend to shoppers in this price range based on our thorough research and expert knowledge.

acer

Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop

Screen size: 15.6 inches | Resolution: FHD | RAM: 8GB | Drive capacity: 128GB | Weight: 3.9 pounds | Max battery life: Up to 11 hours | Refresh rate: 60Hz We've tested various versions of the Acer Aspire in the past and found them all to be solid, reliable laptops. This model runs on a Ryzen 3 processor, supports Wi-Fi 6 and its webcam uses noise-reduction technology to improve low-light image quality. It also has improved thermal management, so you can work for longer without any serious slow-downs or heat-ups. See at Amazon

Acer

Acer Aspire 5 14 Slim Laptop

Screen size: 14 inches | Resolution: WUXGA (1920 x 1200) | RAM: 8GB | Drive capacity: 512GB | Weight: Not listed | Max battery life: Up to 10 hours | Refresh rate: Not listed On the higher end of the affordable price spectrum, this version of the Aspire 5 has a healthy amount of memory and SSD storage, plus a 14-inch IPS display. Its 1080p webcam uses the same noise-reduction technology found in other Acer laptops to improve low-light image quality, and it can employ Acer PurifiedView and AI features to help you put your best face forward on video calls and live streams. See at Amazon

Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop

Screen size: 15.6 inches | Resolution: FHD | RAM: 24GB | Drive capacity: 1TB | Weight: 3.74 pounds | Max battery life: Up to 12 hours | Refresh rate: 60Hz Lenovo's IdeaPad series offers Windows laptops and Chromebooks, and this model gives you a big 1TB SSD and an engrossing 15.6-inch FHD screen surrounded by ultra-thin bezels. You also have a variety of ports to use as well, including two USB-A, one USB-C and one HDMI port. There's even an SD card reader for those who still need one to transfer photos and other media. See at Amazon

HP

HP Pavilion 15.6" HD Touchscreen Anti-Glare Laptop

Screen size: 15.6 inches | Resolution: HD | RAM: 16GB | Drive capacity: 1TB | Weight: 3.7 pounds | Max battery life: Up to 11 hours | Refresh rate: 60Hz This HP Pavilion laptop includes a number pad on the keyboard, an HD touchscreen and 1TB of onboard storage. The screen has an anti-glare coating, so it should be easier to see even in direct sunlight, and the built-in webcam clocks in at 720p. See at Amazon

Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3511 Laptop

Screen size: 15.6 inches | Resolution: FHD | RAM: 32GB | Drive capacity: 1TB | Weight: 3.79 pounds | Max battery life: Up to 11 hours | Refresh rate: 60Hz This 15-inch Dell laptop runs on an Intel Core i5 processor and has plenty of RAM and storage to keep you going for years to come. It also includes a number pad on its keyboard, plus an HDMI port and an SD card reader among its other connections. See at Amazon

What to know about the budget Windows laptop market

The best cheap laptop models change all the time. Unlike more expensive, flagship machines, these notebooks can be updated a couple times each year. That can make it hard to track down a specific model at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart or any other retailer. Also, we've seen prices vary widely depending on the configuration and retailer you're looking at.

You can ensure you're getting a quality laptop by doing a few things. First and foremost, make sure you get a machine that follows the recommended specs we list above. Also, make sure you're buying from a reputable retailer, including big-box stores like Walmart, Best Buy and Costco, online shops like Amazon or direct manufacturers like Dell, HP, Lenovo and others. If you have a physical store near you (likely a Best Buy in the US), it's never a bad idea to go play around with some laptops in person before choosing one.

If you decide to shop online from the likes of Amazon or Walmart, double check the seller of the laptop you're considering. For example, many items on Amazon are "shipped and sold" by Amazon and those are typically the best options. You'll see that information on Amazon on the right sidebar on a product page, under the Add to Cart and Buy Now buttons. Third-party sellers are common in the affordable laptop space. Amazon sometimes classifies laptop manufacturers as third-party sellers, so you may see a laptop shipped and sold by HP or Dell — that's a good thing, since it's coming directly from the manufacturer.

However, there are other third-party electronics sellers out there. We recommend clicking on the third-party seller's name on Amazon or Walmart (yes, Walmart has them, too) to see how much positive feedback and how many five-star ratings they've received from buyers.

What about Chromebooks and tablets?

You may be inclined to recommend a Chromebook or a tablet to anyone considering a budget Windows laptop computer. Those instincts aren't wrong, but Chromebooks and tablets aren't the best buy for everyone. Tablets have the most portability, but they will only work for the most mobile-competent users like kids who have been grabbing smartphones out of their parents' hands since they've been dexterous enough to do so. Tablets can also be just as expensive as some of the cheapest Windows laptops, and that's without a mouse or keyboard.

Chromebooks are a good alternative for those that basically live in a browser, the trade-off being you must give up the "traditional desktop." And Chrome OS is a more limited operating system than Windows when it comes to the programs you can install and run.

What Windows laptops do well

What can you realistically accomplish on a cheap Windows laptop? Quite a bit, especially if you're doing one thing (or a limited number of things) at a time. They're great for everyday tasks like web browsing, checking email, video streaming and more. All of those things can be done on Chromebooks as well, but Windows laptops have a big advantage in Microsoft Office. While yes, there is a browser based version, the native, desktop apps are considered a must have for many and will run smoothly on even the most bare-bones budget laptop. The only caveat is that you may run into some slowdown on low-powered devices if you're multitasking or working with large data sets in Excel or a lot of photos and graphics in Powerpoint.

When it comes to specs, a bright spot for Windows laptops is storage. Even the most affordable devices tend to have at least a 128GB solid state drive. That will come in handy if you prefer to keep your most important files saved locally on your laptop's hard drive. In contrast, cheaper Chromebooks often have less storage because they're built on the assumption that you'll save all of your documents in the cloud. Not only is that less convenient when you need to work offline, but it also limits the size of programs and files that you can download. So, Chromebooks aren't the best for hoarding Netflix shows before a long trip or for use as a gaming laptop.

Windows also has thousands of apps that you can download from its app store. Chromebooks have some Chrome apps, numerous browser extensions and the ability to download Android apps, but quality control is... inconsistent. Android apps, in particular, often haven't been optimized for Chrome OS, which makes for a wonky user experience. Windows may not have as many apps as Android, but at least the experience is fairly standard across the board.

Windows also gives you the ability to download and use programs from other sources, like direct from the developer. You can run things like Adobe Creative Suite, certain VPNs and programs like GIMP, Audacity and ClipMate on a Windows device, which just isn't possible on Chrome OS. Chromebooks limit you to the apps and programs in The Play Store and the Chrome Extensions store, reducing any others to unusable, space-sucking icons in your Downloads folder.