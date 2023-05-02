'Convergence: A League of Legends Story' will arrive on May 23rd

The next League of Legends spin-off game is only a few weeks away. Convergence: A League of Legends Story is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC (on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store) on May 23rd.

Convergence is a 2D action platformer from Double Stallion Games (the studio behind Speed Brawl) and Riot's publishing label Riot Forge. You'll play as Ekko, a popular LoL champion who featured in the Arcane animated series and can manipulate time, as you navigate a more colorful version of Zaun than you may be used to. There's a promise of "tight, dynamic combat," while Ekko’s ability to travel through time and space should open up some intriguing exploration.

We got our first look at Convergence back in 2019, so it's taken quite some time for Double Stallion to finish it up (there was, of course, the small matter of a pandemic since then). It's one of three LoL titles that Riot Forge plans to release this year, along with The Mageseeker and Song of Nunu.